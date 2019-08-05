F&V Capital Management Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $446,125; Shorts at Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Raised By 13.41%

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) had an increase of 13.41% in short interest. CNNE’s SI was 968,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.41% from 853,800 shares previously. With 214,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s short sellers to cover CNNE’s short positions. The SI to Cannae Holdings Inc’s float is 1.45%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 215,782 shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has risen 58.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNNE News: 23/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 12/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Launch of Initial Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Cannae Holdings Inc; 14/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings: Gross Proceeds $631.3 Million From Offering; 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.95 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 UNCHANGED FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,375 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 81,223 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 86,598 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement

More notable recent Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cannae Holdings -1% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cannae Holdings: At All-Time Highs, SOTP Case Still Holds – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It has a 61.56 P/E ratio. It takes both minority and majority stakes.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 6.89% above currents $84.47 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 5,400 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tiedemann Advsr reported 43,130 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 3.80M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bollard Limited Liability owns 127,586 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,792 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 7,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First National Trust Company owns 211,818 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Management invested in 91,487 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,580 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru has 60,357 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).