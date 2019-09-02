F&V Capital Management Raised Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $3.20 Million; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $707,326 as Market Value Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 8,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 122,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 114,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 133,278 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW)

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares to 100,375 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bessemer Gp reported 19,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11.79M were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 60,148 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 27,545 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.48% or 199,294 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,176 shares. 25,900 were reported by Ellington Management Gru Lc. Roosevelt Inv Gp holds 0.1% or 27,660 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd invested in 0.07% or 244,706 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability accumulated 15,730 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 3,403 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 48 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 10,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Gabelli Funds Limited holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 91,675 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 134,900 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Lc has invested 0.65% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 86 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 5,388 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 6,290 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 70,292 shares to 7.20M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 48,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).