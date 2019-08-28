F&V Capital Management Has Raised Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $3.20 Million; Schlumbergerltd (SLB) Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Upped Position by $4.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Schlumbergerltd (SLB) by 150.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 110,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 183,840 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 73,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Schlumbergerltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 7.92M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.65M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.