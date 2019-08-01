F&V Capital Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $704,900; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18M, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 179,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 192,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,971. $1.59 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 429.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Total Economic Impact Study of Salesforce Lightning for Service Cloud Shows 475 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Group Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset reported 1,970 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.09% or 1,230 shares. Cookson Peirce Communication Inc has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 147,211 shares. 8,361 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Telemus Limited Liability Com has 7,572 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp LP has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shine Inv Advisory Services stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lifeplan Fin Gru stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,350 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,104 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement. Field & Main Bankshares stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 10,946 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.09% or 31,791 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.