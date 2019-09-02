F&V Capital Management Boosted Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Shorts Increased By 40.34%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) had an increase of 40.34% in short interest. RRTS’s SI was 483,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.34% from 344,800 shares previously. With 47,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS)’s short sellers to cover RRTS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 23,907 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION COMPLETED A RESTATEMENT ON JAN. 31; 17/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 06/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Receives Anticipated NYSE Notice Due to Previously Announced Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/03/2018 ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS-ON MARCH 1, ENTERED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG CO, ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., BROCKDALE INVESTMENTS LP; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO REV. $1,530.9M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO LOSS/SHR $1.77

F&V Capital Management Llc increased Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) stake by 92.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc acquired 118,555 shares as Conagra Foods Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 246,050 shares with $6.83M value, up from 127,495 last quarter. Conagra Foods Inc now has $13.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 18.72% above currents $28.36 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $32 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,615 shares to 100,375 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 8,682 shares and now owns 64,373 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cls Invests Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 315 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 71,233 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 7,400 shares. 68,676 were accumulated by Nomura Hldg. Everence Inc owns 15,230 shares. Capital Fund holds 147,820 shares. Field And Main Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 300 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd stated it has 246 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 22,922 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 895,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 25,600 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 24 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $919,129 activity. Another trade for 2,001 shares valued at $20,745 was made by ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL – L.P. on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 29.56 million shares or 410.18% more from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.71% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. 516,166 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 162,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 631,178 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) or 376,783 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) or 4,100 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 13.67M shares. State Street has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Invesco accumulated 321,908 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0% or 119,535 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS).

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $362.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.