F&V Capital Management Has Raised Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $3.20 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Holding

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 5.45 million shares traded or 14.88% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 99,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 281,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 380,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 1.53 million shares traded or 106.20% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares to 156,791 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,223 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 353,420 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt accumulated 12,073 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California-based Alethea Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,563 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 390 are owned by Cornerstone Inc. Td Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wesbanco Bancshares reported 0.08% stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt Commerce invested in 28,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 0.06% or 3.50M shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,283 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.14% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 36,702 shares to 327,675 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 75,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 118,826 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). G2 Invest Prtn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.71% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,833 shares. 4.03 million are held by Blackrock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,876 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,430 shares in its portfolio. 29 are held by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited reported 318,500 shares. 21 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Clough Capital Partners LP reported 0.61% stake. 6,700 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Company.