F&V Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $416,290; Qci Asset Management Has Upped Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $1.95 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,283 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56M, down from 89,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 39,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 383,202 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, up from 344,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington Corporation invested in 1.58% or 63,037 shares. Wills owns 0.77% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 23,315 shares. High Pointe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,785 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.22% or 37,836 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,000 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.07% or 14,416 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartline Invest Corporation has invested 0.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Dallas Secs has 44,434 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.26% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Td Asset reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Co reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gibraltar Incorporated accumulated 74,062 shares or 3.87% of the stock.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares to 61,380 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,103 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt reported 399,855 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services reported 30,490 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 1.94 million shares. De Burlo Group Inc reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 2.64M shares. Btim holds 1.75 million shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited owns 236,288 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 15,304 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 2.93% or 163,032 shares. American Fincl Bank reported 60,477 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 308,206 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 74,567 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Corp has 2.64 million shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mu Invests Com holds 4.5% or 54,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.