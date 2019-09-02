F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $3.20 Million as Shares Declined; Post Hldgs (POST) Valuation Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Lifted by $9.81 Million Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 12,325 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 446 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 155,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 12,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 216,197 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 32,023 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 340,267 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company holds 470,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 517 shares. 27 are owned by Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn. Citigroup stated it has 111,362 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.39M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc owns 11.79 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested in 58,460 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 207,205 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 50,536 shares stake. 1.27 million are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 742 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kentucky-based Field Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 5,028 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,410 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.13% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,305 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.