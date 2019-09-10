F&V Capital Management Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Position; Neenah Paper (NP) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold their stock positions in Neenah Paper Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.21 million shares, down from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 27,961 shares with $5.31 million value, down from 29,561 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $121.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.35M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

The stock increased 1.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 81,689 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has declined 25.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 111,200 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 211,151 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baskin Financial Services Inc. has 1.11% invested in the company for 93,269 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,163 shares.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.27M for 19.18 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 6.50% above currents $202.34 stock price. Amgen Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 27. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.93% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 288,454 shares. Ghp holds 10,124 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department stated it has 3,624 shares. Holderness Investments holds 5,654 shares. 3,420 are held by Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 0.32% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,239 shares. Avalon Ltd Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 189,439 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 153,372 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 94,355 shares. Saturna owns 2.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 362,446 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 73,670 shares. Opus Management invested in 0.96% or 25,600 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc reported 17,039 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.