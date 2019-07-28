F.N.B. (FNB) Trades at $12.07 After Triangle; Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake By $3.97 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 20.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 406,000 shares with $15.62M value, down from 510,350 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to sell TV stations as part of Tribune acquisition; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) formed triangle with $11.59 target or 4.00% below today’s $12.07 share price. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.29 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Axa invested in 0.02% or 420,700 shares. Oakbrook owns 26,200 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc reported 0.02% stake. 436,396 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.21% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). West Chester Advsrs has invested 0.92% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 61,397 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 18,156 shares. Moreover, Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 242,880 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.03% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Private Wealth Advisors holds 46,808 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 2.37 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 1.42% or 10.57 million shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6,824 activity. 2,900 shares were sold by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, worth $34,657. Dively Mary Jo bought $35,441 worth of stock. Shares for $11,810 were bought by Bena Pamela A.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 5,225 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 256,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Company reported 8,333 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,648 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,300 shares. Paloma Prns invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 15,122 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,691 shares. Moreover, Beach Point Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 6.24% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 655,021 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Aperio Gru Lc invested in 10,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 797,607 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 754,500 shares to 1.50M valued at $424.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Forterra Inc stake by 134,000 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Alcoa Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 20.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

