F.N.B. (FNB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 15, 2019; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $309,720

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:FNB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. F.N.B. Corp's current price of $10.75 translates into 1.12% yield. F.N.B. Corp's dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.63 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 174 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 18,040 shares with $32.13M value, up from 17,866 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd invested in 162 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 580 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Philadelphia Trust Co accumulated 1,141 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 3,770 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.68% stake. Buckingham Cap invested in 3,340 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 0.11% or 19,548 shares. Highland Management Ltd reported 8,454 shares. Leavell Invest Management owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,094 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Com has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,656 shares. Ally Inc owns 12,000 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 31,451 shares stake. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.15% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 21,567 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Invest Counsel holds 0.07% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 18,252 shares. Nomura accumulated 0% or 13,844 shares. Financial Advantage stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 685,298 shares. 191,808 are held by Cambridge Inv Advsr. Foundry Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.37% or 864,634 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0.13% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 6.96 million shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 5.07M shares. First Manhattan reported 7,433 shares. Carroll Fin Associate owns 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 15,788 shares. Ghp Investment Inc holds 0.12% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 87,154 shares. Hap Trading Limited owns 36,870 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Bena Pamela A on Monday, April 29. Shares for $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L also bought $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, August 9.