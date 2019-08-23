F.N.B. (FNB) to pay $0.12 on Sep 15, 2019; Contour Asset Management Decreased By $7.89 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 8.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 516,602 shares with $80.50M value, down from 567,529 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 2.33M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:FNB) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. F.N.B. Corp’s current price of $10.84 translates into 1.11% yield. F.N.B. Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.08M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 2.80 million shares. John G Ullman holds 25,457 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.20 million shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 510,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 2.75M shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt holds 94,800 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,125 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.2% or 10.31 million shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsr has 41,618 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Company accumulated 8,444 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 61,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated owns 44,881 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 6,927 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. $3,297 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Tuesday, August 13. $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,140 was made by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. Bena Pamela A bought $6,109 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Wednesday, July 31.

F.N.B. Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets, and lease financing services. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services and products, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising asset management, private banking, and insurance services.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FNB Corporation Expands Data Science Expertise to Enhance Customer Experience – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated owns 2,580 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,589 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Stifel accumulated 0.08% or 179,291 shares. 452 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Lc reported 1.32M shares stake. Dsc Lp holds 1,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Llp owns 1.69 million shares. Atria Invs Llc accumulated 9,047 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 115,731 are owned by Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Bank In reported 8,910 shares stake. Prudential Public Llc holds 0.01% or 20,169 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,260 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 21.45% above currents $145.21 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 15 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10.