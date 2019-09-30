F N B (FNB) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Raymond James; The $14.0000 Target Indicates 21.32% Potential; Graco (GGG) Shorts Raised By 1.41%

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) had an increase of 1.41% in short interest. GGG’s SI was 2.22M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.41% from 2.19M shares previously. With 536,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG)’s short sellers to cover GGG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 325,307 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Monday, 30 September, F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock had its Outperform Rating reconfirmed by professional analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $14.0000 TP on firm. Raymond James’s target suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous stock close.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Graco Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 100,559 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.06% or 8.20M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 130,068 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 31,243 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 12,594 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Bridges holds 0.06% or 28,720 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 30 shares. Moreover, Snyder L P has 2.56% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1.14 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1,199 shares. 1.03M are owned by Eagle Asset. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,292 shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 116,196 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 199,020 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 110,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Cap Management Llc has 197,580 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Phocas stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 164,791 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 19,953 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Creative Planning invested in 82,690 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 26,979 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 598,576 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.21 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.04M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.