F.N.B. (FNB) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Shorts Lowered By 9.71%

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. FNB’s profit would be $95.54 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, F.N.B. Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.62M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) had a decrease of 9.71% in short interest. TNDM’s SI was 3.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.71% from 4.16 million shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 2 days are for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s short sellers to cover TNDM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.61% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.54 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 155.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 155.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 20/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – $TNDM seriously overvalued. Besides CEO selling, short squeeze ending, institutional interest minimal & plunging with nearly 8M decreased positions. Accumulated losses; 09/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care and Movi SpA Announce Agreement for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Italy; 26/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care 1Q Loss/Shr $1.82; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $132 MLN TO $140 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – UNDER TERMS, MOVI WILL PERFORM ALL SALES, MARKETING AND CUSTOMER TRAINING AND SUPPORT FOR TANDEM’S PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS TANDEM HEALTH CARE MEZZANINE LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Pnc Gru owns 187,296 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,172 shares. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Creative Planning owns 82,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 88,674 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 28,948 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 66,000 shares. Cipher Cap L P has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Advantage holds 4.35% or 539,619 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 235,695 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 96,100 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 0.02% stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. The insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought 3,000 shares worth $32,544. On Wednesday, July 31 Bena Pamela A bought $6,109 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 500 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L, worth $27,799 on Friday, August 9.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

