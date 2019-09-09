F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of F.N.B. Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand F.N.B. Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have F.N.B. Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 1.10% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing F.N.B. Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. Corporation N/A 11 10.19 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

F.N.B. Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for F.N.B. Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.25 2.34

The potential upside of the competitors is -4.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of F.N.B. Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F.N.B. Corporation -0.08% 1.95% 0.17% 2.03% -7.24% 22.46% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year F.N.B. Corporation has weaker performance than F.N.B. Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that F.N.B. Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, F.N.B. Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

F.N.B. Corporation’s competitors beat F.N.B. Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.