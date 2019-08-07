F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Comparison side by side

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. Corporation 12 3.05 N/A 1.18 10.19 CBTX Inc. 31 4.99 N/A 1.94 15.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for F.N.B. Corporation and CBTX Inc. CBTX Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B. Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. F.N.B. Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides F.N.B. Corporation and CBTX Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.1% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.1% of F.N.B. Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.7% of CBTX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of F.N.B. Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are CBTX Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) F.N.B. Corporation -0.08% 1.95% 0.17% 2.03% -7.24% 22.46% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year F.N.B. Corporation was more bullish than CBTX Inc.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors F.N.B. Corporation.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.