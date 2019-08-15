F&V Capital Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Lowered by $302,400; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake by $48.90 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 22,741 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 27,961 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $199.95. About 512,155 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 4,156 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 2,519 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 198 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Inc has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,993 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.07 million shares. North Star Asset accumulated 0.17% or 11,256 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 60,266 shares. Birinyi Inc reported 7,927 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.83% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2.51M shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,573 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.14M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 5,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,939 were accumulated by U S Global Invsts.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Amgen and Gilead Sciences Better Buys After Second-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mellanox Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox raises asking price to $6.7B – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,090 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.21M shares. One Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability Com owns 116,050 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Havens Advisors Ltd reported 66,000 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.46% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Btg Pactual Asset Management, a Bermuda-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 20 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc owns 196,820 shares. Ion Asset Ltd reported 841,565 shares stake. 141,203 are owned by Capstone Advsrs Lc.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32M for 20.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.