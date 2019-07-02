F&V Capital Management Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position By $350,595; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 100,375 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 106,990 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $193.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 20.40 million shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 430 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 16,075 shares with $5.50 billion value, down from 16,505 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $38.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $373.57. About 374,819 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,419 shares to 249,020 valued at $13.37B in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 3,899 shares and now owns 20,689 shares. Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc holds 357,140 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 1.29 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.27% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,300 shares. 10,616 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,337 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 9,200 shares stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1,300 shares stake. 96,036 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks. Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.76% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 953 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 18,730 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru Com has invested 0.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. Shares for $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 Crisci Robert sold $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 4,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 4 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Robert W. Baird maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, February 4 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.75M for 30.52 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tradition Lc owns 3,911 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,807 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 168,694 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Teachers Retirement owns 4.05 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Geode Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36.40 million shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 35,471 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Mgmt Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 252,930 shares. Caledonia Plc owns 763,500 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 18,770 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.04M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.21 million shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.