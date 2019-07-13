F&V Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $302,400; Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Stock Price Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47 million, up from 330,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 992,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,961 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, down from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.