F&V Capital Management Upped Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake by $3.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Lifted by Ion Asset Management Ltd

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 424,467 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Mylan Gets Acquired, Could Teva Be Next? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset reported 91 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,791 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).