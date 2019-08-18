F&V Capital Management Upped Conagra Foods (CAG) Position by $3.20 Million; Marathon Asset Management Llp Holding in Facebook A (FB) Lifted by $3.98 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 23,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 794,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.45M, up from 770,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 20/03/2018 – Toronto Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 21/03/2018 – CBC Windsor: Breaking more than 4 days of silence, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes and outlined steps to protect; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -presidency

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.40M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares to 156,791 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,445 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 705 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 10,563 shares. First Personal Financial has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gideon Cap Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 124,072 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Corp has 9,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 43.17M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Com reported 58,826 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lone Pine Limited Liability has 4.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.84M shares. Hallmark Management has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clal Entertainment Holding has invested 1.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,606 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Amarillo National Bank holds 15,550 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,110 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 16.77% or 487,385 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 4.45% stake. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 7,583 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Com reported 4,978 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall And Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 24,170 shares. City Hldg Communication reported 20,429 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 139,330 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $190.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 183,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).