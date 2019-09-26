F M C (FMC) Stock Value Rose While Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Position; As Amazon (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Pettee Investors Upped Its Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 23,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81M, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 816,689 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co reported 6,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 22,475 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Company. Petrus Tru Lta reported 200,000 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 206,937 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 50,625 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 22,747 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,233 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt Commerce Lc reported 3,238 shares stake. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.03% or 10,810 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Com has 120,192 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.17% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Financial Capital Inc reported 4.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne (Hk) Limited holds 10.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 162,853 shares. S R Schill And Assocs reported 1,766 shares stake. Country Trust Savings Bank invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 29,654 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. California-based Goldstein Munger Assoc has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 375 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 69,824 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Corporation owns 35,250 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company holds 307 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 2,604 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 1.31% or 16,017 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 687 were reported by Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or.