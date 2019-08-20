F M C (FMC) Stock Price Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $846,944; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Increased by $5.87 Million Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 232,702 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 191,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.71M, up from 148,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 3.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.