F M C (FMC) Stake Has Raised by Overbrook Management Corp; Cleararc Capital Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 9.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 638,215 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,400 shares to 17,633 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 8,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

