F M C (FMC) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $14.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 492,127 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 662,448 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Swiss State Bank reported 449,436 shares stake. Addison holds 22,100 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 381 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pacific Global Management reported 8,195 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 33,694 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 184,618 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Old Savings Bank In reported 5,929 shares. Corecommodity Limited owns 27,276 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 677,594 shares. 47,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mngmt.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares to 924,315 shares, valued at $72.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.