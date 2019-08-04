F M C (FMC) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Position by $53.64 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) as Shares Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.33 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.01M shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 9,341 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,516 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 1,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 4,620 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt holds 2.08% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 23,865 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.66% or 6.49M shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% or 184,618 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 22,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 0.17% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,090 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% or 22,673 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma reported 1.57M shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 7,659 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 199,396 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

