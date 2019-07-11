F M C (FMC) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 254,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.17 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704.23 million, up from 8.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 559,189 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 854,405 shares traded or 86.56% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Ltd holds 10,857 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William Com Il holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 5,515 shares. Scotia Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 81,133 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,979 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has 5,333 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 38,834 shares. 183,748 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 10,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,605 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Service. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,427 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,184 shares. York Mgmt Global Advisors Llc invested in 773,295 shares or 2.66% of the stock.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $553.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FMC Corporation plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarters in Newark, Delaware – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Q3 2018 Results Announced For EQM Midstream Partners And EQGP Holdings – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Equitrans Midstream to make acquisition – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ETRN and EQM Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equitrans Midstream Acquires 100% Ownership of EQGP – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 16,533 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 121,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 131,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 30,389 shares. Miller Howard Invests holds 447,839 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability has 65,065 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.60 million shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc holds 408,591 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 5 shares. 4,881 are owned by Sei Invs. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 7,008 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 612 shares. 422,391 are held by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Credit Suisse Ag holds 924,602 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.