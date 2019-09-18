F M C (FMC) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $138.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 7.48M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.32 million, down from 9.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 517,860 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,048 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $562,000, down from 6,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $193.62. About 1.15 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 200 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 562,327 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 17,238 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 6,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Skylands Cap Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 221,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd holds 0.28% or 1,020 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 27,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 293,549 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 15,394 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Communication Lc reported 2.12M shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Cutter And Com Brokerage reported 48,212 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Qs Lc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Long FMC: Forget Lithium, Crop Protection Is Where It’s At – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 578,749 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $780.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 626,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability reported 1,532 shares. Private Advisors has 38,519 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited holds 3,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp reported 0.84% stake. Principal Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.18% or 1.09M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability owns 56,019 shares. Capital City Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 5,510 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.21% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0.09% or 504,964 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.91% or 21,417 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 4,587 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 331,350 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Grp has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 100 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,710 shares to 14,710 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 54,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).