F M C (FMC) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $700,936 as Stock Value Rose; As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 178.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 14,549 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 423,726 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 8,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 112,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 104,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 640,750 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 59,718 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 9.09M are held by Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 279,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 22,475 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.07% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,393 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.11% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 69,887 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 715,773 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.31% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Manufacturers Life The reported 119,120 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,210 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 8,464 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co invested in 70,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 31,986 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 0.13% or 4,538 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 259,797 shares to 899,680 shares, valued at $44.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 111,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.47M shares. 56,268 are held by Daiwa Grp Inc. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,588 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 29 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 510,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Lc holds 0.98% or 41,407 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 868,603 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.41 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assoc Inc has 6,712 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 190 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).