F M C (FMC) Market Value Rose While Boston Partners Increased Position; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 717,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.49M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.31M, up from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 892,400 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 634,369 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $279.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 295,212 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 154,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,787 shares, and cut its stake in Capital City Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset has 31,055 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 2.25 million shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). S&T Bankshares Pa accumulated 81,795 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Manchester Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,084 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,519 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 382,119 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 75,385 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). California Employees Retirement reported 199,396 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,625 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 21,453 shares.