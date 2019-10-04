F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose While Harvey Partners Trimmed Holding; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 391,930 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 66,275 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited has 563,925 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 267 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,620 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 29,100 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Colonial Advisors stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,938 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Jfs Wealth Ltd invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 389,011 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 42,284 are owned by Hgk Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.55M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 541,753 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 3,971 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Asset Mgmt reported 8,189 shares. New South Cap Mngmt holds 1.34 million shares. Tributary Llc invested in 0.13% or 22,500 shares. 25,040 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 11,741 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,203 shares. 10,810 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 18,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sandhill Capital Partners accumulated 3.02% or 287,061 shares.

