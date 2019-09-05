F M C (FMC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Position by $53.64 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.88M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 638,215 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 63,120 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Company Ltd accumulated 200 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.35% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 45,300 shares. 42,192 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 34,043 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.61 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Trust Department Mb Fin Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.01% or 339 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 710 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 123,391 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 412,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.02% or 1,454 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $69.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.04 million for 90.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares to 716,442 shares, valued at $38.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Andra Ap invested 0.07% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 240 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 20,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,084 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 13,842 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 3,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 118,153 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 17,217 shares. King Luther Corporation holds 2.71 million shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 1,156 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westport Asset stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

