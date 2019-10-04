F M C (FMC) Holder Harvey Partners Cut Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Tortoise Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $400,304

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 26.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 539,916 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s (AAPL) March 25 Event: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop sees good iPhone demand, low ASPs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Maryland Qlt Mun Inc (NMY) by 30,903 shares to 220,379 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 115,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,750 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Co holds 2.58% or 147,783 shares. Aspen Inv Inc owns 6,665 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 131,843 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Company (Wy) has 7.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,081 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A owns 77,233 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Ltd holds 6,776 shares. The California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont has 565,136 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Partners has 125,360 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corp owns 1,137 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd stated it has 5.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shikiar Asset accumulated 101,059 shares. Intersect Cap reported 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 5,338 shares. Ftb accumulated 81 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 8,005 shares. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 74,456 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 108 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,400 shares. Moreover, Peoples has 0.24% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 58,754 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 184,905 shares. 7,983 are held by Pacific Communications. Invesco Ltd invested in 715,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 14,475 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.