F M C (FMC) Holder Blackrock Has Trimmed Position; Credit Suisse Ag Cut Its Stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) by $16.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 121,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 9.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703.83 million, down from 9.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.41. About 238,702 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 443,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 463,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 2.64M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 367,593 shares to 442,593 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 26.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,351 shares. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,237 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 7,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tobam stated it has 2.47% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 30,995 are owned by Cibc Asset. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 119,088 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 16,078 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn stated it has 827,290 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 113,343 shares. Franklin Res holds 9,913 shares. Of Vermont reported 300 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 64,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 942,825 shares to 42.19M shares, valued at $3.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 66,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).