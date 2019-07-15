F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM)’s Insider Edward Burkholder Invested in 225 Shares of the Company; Luminus Management Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 348.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 3.48 million shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 4.48 million shares with $86.55M value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 971,993 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

225 shares of F&M Bank Corp were purchased by Edward Burkholder, the company’s director. The reported shares are valued at about $8,033 which has been calculated on the basis of the average transactions stock price ($35.7 for a share). Today, he holds 674 shares or roughly 0.02% of the Company’s market capitalization. The transaction, dated 15-07-2019, is recorded on a filing that was filed with the U.S. SEC and is free at your disposal here.

Another recent and important F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

It closed at $29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding firm for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company has market cap of $92.81 million. The firm offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, Internet and mobile banking, and drive-in banking services. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans; and residential mortgage loans.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) stake by 89,100 shares to 118,900 valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Swift Transportation stake by 791,478 shares and now owns 2.93 million shares. Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:TOO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25. Williams Capital Group maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Friday, February 22. Williams Capital Group has “Hold” rating and $22 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Stephens. Citigroup maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 were bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 46 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings accumulated 370,156 shares. Brinker Cap holds 41,591 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 319 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Janney Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,631 shares. Stifel owns 98,320 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank And owns 42 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 2,386 shares. Discovery Cap Management Lc Ct invested in 3.32% or 1.65M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 3,686 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% or 11,311 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Llc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).