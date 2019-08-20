F&V Capital Management Has Boosted Conagra Foods (CAG) Position by $3.20 Million; Klingenstein Fields & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Chevron New (CVX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 121,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, up from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 2.28M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 2.34 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August: ATVI, CAG, CERN, PEG, LW – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Company owns 9,412 shares. 20,326 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated. Whittier Tru Commerce accumulated 832 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Research Co has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubic Asset Management Lc owns 23,263 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Eqis Management reported 9,947 shares. 117,705 were reported by Bridges Management. Shell Asset reported 38,397 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.05% or 1.87 million shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 246,050 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers owns 564 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 744,124 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.04% stake.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 111,500 shares to 352,923 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,426 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 242,110 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 76,522 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 17,131 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 367,465 shares. Taurus Asset invested in 0.51% or 29,722 shares. Ghp Investment invested in 0.52% or 32,954 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,075 shares. Town & Country Natl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 47,232 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc has 121,722 shares. Duff Phelps Invest holds 20,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fundx Investment Group Incorporated Ltd reported 0.57% stake. 185,865 are owned by Westpac Corp. Lincoln Natl reported 22,768 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,629 shares.