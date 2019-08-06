F&V Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $3.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Position by $13.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 1.65M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.30 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares to 64,373 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

