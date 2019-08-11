F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $3.20 Million; Investment House Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $777,450 as Share Price Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 193,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 204,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Micron, Halliburton And More – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Ltd Liability Com owns 0.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.24% or 771,811 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 14,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl holds 0.22% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1.11M shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 7,516 shares. 74,645 were reported by Penobscot Inv Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,568 shares. Fdx has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Page Arthur B owns 29,415 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 261,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Company reported 3,323 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.25% or 6,735 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 19,546 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $32.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc owns 49,545 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 12,437 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited holds 17,380 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 18,906 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 15,605 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 25,600 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,073 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated accumulated 22,194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 93,329 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 8,510 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 183,071 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares to 100,375 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,670 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).