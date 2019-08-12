F&V Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Position by $3.20 Million as Share Price Declined; Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Held by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 48.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63B, up from 47.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 413,138 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 873,266 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robecosam Ag owns 26,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lasalle Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.20M shares. Legal & General Public has 3.76M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 28,998 shares. Howe Rusling owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amg Tru National Bank holds 0.04% or 9,113 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bamco Incorporated New York holds 1,200 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ci has 0.14% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.07% stake. 5.54M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 143,559 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 6.47M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 694,122 shares to 25.44M shares, valued at $3.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 856,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.44M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares to 156,791 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was made by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 21,678 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 0.77% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 37,431 shares. 9,410 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Captrust invested in 4,594 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 87,473 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 207,642 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 0.07% or 12,650 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 71,233 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 118,001 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 57,589 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.73% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).