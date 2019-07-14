F&V Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Cool Holdings (AWSM) SI Decreased By 8.25%

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. AWSM’s SI was 379,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 413,500 shares previously. With 150,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s short sellers to cover AWSM’s short positions. The SI to Cool Holdings Inc’s float is 8.09%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 60,153 shares traded. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 34.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,960 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 89,413 shares with $10.55M value, down from 94,373 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $16.79 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

