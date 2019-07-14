F&V Capital Management Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) Upped by $3.20 Million; Comscore (SCOR) Stock Declined While Rgm Capital Trimmed Holding by $4.47 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 382,977 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.54M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,265 were reported by Laurion Limited Partnership. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp owns 11,889 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). City Holdg Company stated it has 18,528 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 11,512 shares. Private Na holds 7,563 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 555,459 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 570,413 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 22,922 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,646 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 28,390 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 1.87M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jana Prtn Ltd holds 39.64% or 14.96 million shares in its portfolio.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares to 64,373 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.4% or 200,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 2,652 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 115,324 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Citigroup reported 46,257 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 67,900 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 872,360 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 99,280 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corp reported 83,300 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.27% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.17% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 344,373 shares. Markston Int Ltd Llc invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136,720 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $110.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 69,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).