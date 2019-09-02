F&V Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $704,900; Chemical Bank Raised Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 179,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 192,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,855 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

