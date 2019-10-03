F&V Capital Management Has Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Stake as Share Value Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 68,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 1.04M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 438,259 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street accumulated 108,025 shares or 3.27% of the stock. Next Fin Gp holds 1,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,007 are owned by Chartist Ca. Captrust Financial reported 36,298 shares stake. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 125,012 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 34,554 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 154,156 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,117 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 109,383 shares. Wade G W & Inc reported 0.03% stake. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.02% or 21,171 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% or 11,135 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.26% or 524,443 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68M for 11.74 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0% or 12,100 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 223,013 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 533,614 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.39% or 33,272 shares. M Hldgs Securities has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 237,936 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 18,979 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.16% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 88,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.68% or 7.23M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,060 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 63,385 shares.

