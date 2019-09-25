F&V Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Price Rose; As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 9,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 73,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, down from 82,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 2.19M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 68,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 2.04M shares traded or 38.49% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 27,109 shares to 29,831 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 23,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

