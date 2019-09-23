F&V Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $3.41 Million; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased by $3.72 Million Its Position

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 63,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 179,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 5.40M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 66.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 110,500 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has invested 2.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aqr Limited Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). C M Bidwell & Associate accumulated 0.52% or 9,500 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt stated it has 46,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grimes & invested in 297,256 shares. Campbell And Commerce Adviser Ltd Co holds 4,145 shares. The California-based One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lynch & Associate In holds 2.65% or 149,059 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fund Mgmt accumulated 879,768 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.96M shares or 2.7% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.