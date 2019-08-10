F&V Capital Management Boosted Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG); As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $506,313

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc holds 7,600 shares. Rampart Investment Management Communication Llc reported 21,255 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 2.20M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 152,286 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 217,423 shares. Mig Capital Lc has invested 6.73% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 349 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bancshares & Tru Limited accumulated 28,895 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 25,049 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 5,699 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 139,505 shares. Hartford Management Co has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Inv Services Wi reported 8,706 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 745 shares. Adage Grp Ltd reported 0.09% stake.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

