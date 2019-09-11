F&V Capital Management Has Raised Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake by $3.20 Million as Market Value Declined; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Stake by $345,800

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.59. About 581,876 shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 5.17M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $82.57M for 53.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.