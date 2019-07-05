F&V Capital Management Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $3.20 Million as Stock Rose; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shares Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 2.80M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37 million, up from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 156,455 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

