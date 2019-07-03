F&V Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections has $100 highest and $88 lowest target. $92.60’s average target is -4.21% below currents $96.67 stock price. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $88 target. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,960 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The F&V Capital Management Llc holds 89,413 shares with $10.55 million value, down from 94,373 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

More notable recent Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Waste Connections, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCN) ROE Of 8.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Waste Connections’ Guidance Looks Increasingly ‘Realistic,’ Analyst Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wipro Limited (WIT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 10,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,788 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.67. About 753,556 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 55C; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS EXEC TRANSITION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CFO; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.49 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 46.52 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

