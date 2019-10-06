EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 8 1.37 44.90M 0.29 33.85 On Deck Capital Inc. 3 0.11 46.05M 0.45 7.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EZCORP Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc. On Deck Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EZCORP Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than On Deck Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 591,567,852.44% 2% 1.2% On Deck Capital Inc. 1,359,610,274.58% 12.2% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

EZCORP Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. On Deck Capital Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EZCORP Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

EZCORP Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 129.13% and an $14 average target price. Competitively the average target price of On Deck Capital Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 21.25% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, EZCORP Inc. is looking more favorable than On Deck Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EZCORP Inc. and On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.7% respectively. About 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year EZCORP Inc. has 27.43% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.